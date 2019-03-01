Dr. Pimple Popper Takes Down Her Most Satisfying Pop Ever In Episode 9

At his consultation, Luis explains his concerns about the mass. In feeling around, Dr. Lee is pretty sure Fred is a big, classic lipoma, and she's excited to head into surgery. First, she numbs Luis's shoulder and begins cutting across the lump to strategize her pop. "When I feel around Fred, it feels like he could slide out with one squeeze, because he doesn't seem to be attached to any underlying surfaces," Dr. Lee says. She pushes at both sides and out plops a squishy ball of what looks like rubbery chicken fat. It's one of the most satisfying excisions, and Dr. Lee is amped that she got it in one squeeze: a real "mic drop" pop.