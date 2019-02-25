Kendall Jenner Made News For More Than One Reason At The Vanity Fair After Party

Surprise, surprise: Kendall Jenner's 'fit made quite the red carpet show at last night's Vanity Fair After Party. Although she just walked in Versace's runway show for Milan Fashion Week, the supermodel and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star couldn't help but keep up appearances by attending the post-Oscars event. And boy, did she make an impression. Immediately upon her arrival, the Internet blew the F up, probably because she clearly went sans-undergarments in a sideless velvet gown that didn't leave anything to the imagination. Seriously, nothing.
The dress, which was taken straight from Rami Kadi's spring 2019 couture collection, has a halter neck, low-plunging cutout in the front and double side-slits that end right above the model's hips. (Remember when Angelina Jolie's high-slit dress launched a thousand memes at the 2012 Oscars? Such innocent times!) However, we can't really give her grief for the daring choice. With mile-long legs like hers, why not show them off?
But it wasn't just her dress that made news last night. The adorable reunion between Kendall Jenner and her parent, Caitlyn Jenner, was another big moment on the red carpet. After a number of rumours surfaced about a tiff between the two, the father-daughter duo looked over-the-moon to walk the carpet together. Cozying up for photos, we couldn't be happier to see the two looking like a happy family again.
Truthfully, I can't imagine what my parent would say if I walked up to them in such a risqué sartorial choice, but hey, it wouldn't be the first time a Kardashian-Jenner showed a tad too much skin in public. And given that Vanity Fair After Party looks are notorious for being bolder than anything worn to the actual award show, we can't blame the second youngest member of the clan for taking a risk. Apparently, Twitter seems to agree. So without further ado, check out the best reactions to her look below.
Okay. @KendallJenner did not come to play this Oscar after party season. Wow. #VanityFairOscarParty #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bDMx8ZmC04— Lee-Roy Wright (@LeeRoyWright) February 25, 2019
GOOD NIGHT TO MY SUPER MODEL KENDALL NICOLE JENNER ??? pic.twitter.com/zmO2BunK3B— decembeeer (@isabelfandom) February 25, 2019
