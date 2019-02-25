Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Were The Couple To Beat At The Vanity Fair After Party

Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (whose surprise, intimate nuptials we still haven't quite gotten over) made up for the latter’s lack of attendance at the Grammys two weeks ago by showing up to the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party last night — looking cuter, not to mention more glamorous, than ever. Both decked out in black courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello — Cyrus in a low-plunging sequin gown (with some serious bling by Bvlgari) and Hemsworth in a sleek velvet-lapeled tux — the couple clearly hasn’t lost that just-married glow quite yet.
While the two may not have attended the main event of the night, the Vanity Fair After Party comes in at a close second, especially since Hemsworth had to miss the LA premiere of his rom-com, Isn’t It Romantic, a few weeks back due to undisclosed health concerns. But given the show they put on last night, we can confidently say that he and his new bride are all in good health — or at the very least, have one hell of a makeup artist on call.
The Vanity Fair After Party was one of the few chances us regular folk get to see the happy couple walk the red carpet together. Somewhat private as a couple, Cyrus and Hemsworth make a habit of attending the post-Oscars event every year — or at least for the last seven years, according to an interview she did with E! News last night. While we always love their mutual looks, we’re pretty sure this ultra-luxe all black duo is their best one yet.
And apparently, her Instagram followers agree. With almost two million likes and counting on the couple pic she posted last night, adorably captioned @vanityfair w @liamhemsworth?, it's clear that the duo were the favourite of the night.
