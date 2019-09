Payless Shoes Is Closing All Its Canadian Stores

Payless ShoeSource announced today that it will close all of its North American stories by May, 2019. The 2,500 North American Payless stores will start to close next month, with 248 Canadian locations shutting down. According to CTV news , the company filed documents with the Ontario Superior Court that showed it had an oversupply of inventory and too much overhead. Payless couldn’t pay its rent or keep up with a business model that included big stores with stacked inventories of shoes. The company employs 2,400 workers in Canada, who will be affected by the stores’ closing.