A Guide To Who Deserves To Win At The Oscars This Year

Maybe you were swept up by the tidal wave of passion in sweeping epics like A Star Is Born or Cold War , or found a new way to skewer your rivals by watching The Favourite Can You Ever Forgive Me? taught us that con jobs can be elevated to high art, while Black Panther shattered all expectations of what a superhero movie can and should be. These are just some of the films nominated for Hollywood’s highest cinematic honours — and they prove that even if the Academy is a bust, movies are thriving.