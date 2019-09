Every good scammer needs a wingman, and former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ was ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani . The former COO of Theranos is, like Holmes, under intense public scrutiny — as well as federal investigation by U.S. authorities — for his part in one of the greatest medical scandals of our time. But who is Ramesh, what part did he play in Holmes’ scam, and what is he doing now that his life is about to become entertainment fodder by the way of two Elizabeth Holmes documentaries, a podcast , and a feature film? Here's everything you need to know about the man you’re bound to hear more about in the coming year. Born in 1965 — making him 19 years Holmes’ senior — Balwani and the wannabe tech wunderkind met in 2002 while on a trip to Beijing as part of Stanford's Mandarin program.