This Is How Much Money Marie Kondo Has Made From Her Tidying Empire

Whether you've been using the KonMari method since The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up or you just binged Tidying Up on Netflix (and subsequently dumped your entire closet onto your bed), by now you (and the rest of the world) have likely been won over and thoroughly decluttered by Marie Kondo , the neatness guru who has made a career out of tidying up since 2014. Her runaway success can be attributed to the simplicity of her method: Keep items that spark joy, and part with those that do not.