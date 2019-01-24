This Is How Much Money Marie Kondo Has Made From Her Tidying Empire

Whether you've been using the KonMari method since The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up or you just binged Tidying Up on Netflix (and subsequently dumped your entire closet onto your bed), by now you (and the rest of the world) have likely been won over and thoroughly decluttered by Marie Kondo, the neatness guru who has made a career out of tidying up since 2014. Her runaway success can be attributed to the simplicity of her method: Keep items that spark joy, and part with those that do not.
It's safe to say that Kondo's international organizational empire has brought in a lot of money. But just how much? And does her bank account spark joy? We investigated. (And while we can't confirm the answer to the latter question, my guess would be yes.)
Before her foray into TV, there were the books. In addition to her original decluttering bible, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo is the New York Times–bestselling author of Spark Joy and The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying Up. Together these titles have sold 11 million copies in 40 countries. Kondo also continues to write about her method on her website's blog, where she offers notes about topics like sprucing up before guests arrive and gift wrapping.
In 2015, Kondo was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People for her revolutionary approach to order, and she has since parlayed her expertise into two product lines. Last year, she released a capsule collection of leather bento-box-inspired cases with Cuyana. She also offered $89 storage sets on her website last year, which have since sold out.
While there was once a waitlist to hire Kondo to personally declutter your home, now her website offers a service where clients can sign up for home sessions with KonMari Consultants. Kondo conducts seminars for prospective Consultants, which cost about $2,200 USD per person, and once Consultants become certified, they must pay a $500 annual membership fee.
Netflix's Tidying Up has put Kondo's star even more on the map in the U.S., and since its premier, Twitter has been ablaze with these wholesome and hilarious memes. All of which only adds to Kondo's net worth, both culturally and financially. And while we don't know how much money Kondo earned for her show, we'd be surprised if it wasn't picked up for a second season.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marie Kondo is now worth $8 million USD. This figure will likely only continue to grow — the home-organization market isn't going anywhere, and is forecasted to be worth $11.8 billion USD by 2021. So it looks as if Kondo's bank account will likely be the one thing she won't be decluttering anytime soon.
