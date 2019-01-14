Should Prince Harry Feel Responsible For Meghan Markle Allegedly Being Miserable?

Let’s indulge the tabloids for a moment. If Markle is as “miserable” as they claim (and we wouldn’t be surprised given the year’s worth of drama she has had to put up with), it is only natural Prince Harry would empathize with her. They are married, and it follows that her happiness is his happiness. So, perhaps that’s why he’s on board with her challenges to the status quo — he has been known to be a royal rebel himself.