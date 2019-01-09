Despite how hopeful you felt at midnight on January 1, no one — not even you — is immune to feeling the unmotivated dread of a rut. Some experience it behind a desk and laptop, others sense it in outdated relationships, and even more tend to feel it when they look in the mirror and toss their year-old haircut over their shoulder with an unenthusiastic sigh.
Sure, signature cuts and colours work for some people, but everyone — celebrities and plebeians alike — can experience intense fatigue over their hair at one point or another. Hair ruts are brutal, but totally fixable. Getting your hair cut, coloured, or simply styled can do a whole lot for your mental wellbeing: It'll make you feel like you have your shit together (even if your life is chaos). So, just in case you do feel like your life is the plot of Groundhog Day, but instead of Bill Murray all you have is existential dread and the insatiable craving for a trim, then you've come to the right place. All you need is some curated inspiration.
Ahead, we've compiled a list of solutions to common hair ruts — from the same old, same old wash-and-go to the ultimate ponytail fix. Keep clicking to find a solution that works for you.