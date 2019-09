Demi Lovato Slams Fat-Shaming Game On Instagram

"Why is this fat-shaming bullshit on my feed? So many things wrong with this," Lovato wrote on the story. First of all, you can be pretty at any weight , she explained. "This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look," she continued. "And especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder ."