In Pete Davidson's return to stand-up, he's not taking any prisoners. Not only was he frank about his breakup with Ariana Grande (and being named in her hit single "Thank U, Next") during his set in Boston on New Years Eve, he also addressed disgraced comedian Louis C.K.
Audio from a recent performance by Louis C.K., who admitted to accusations of sexual misconduct from five women, dropped last week, revealing the problematic material he jokes about behind closed doors. Davidson took this as an opportunity to reveal his own bad experience with the four-time Saturday Night Live host, telling the Boston crowd about a time C.K. attempted to get him fired, according to the LA Times.
In a joke that began with the fact that many people Davidson gets tattoos of end up dying shortly after (Alan Rickman, Gene Wilder), the 25-year-old joked, "So I'm thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K. What do you guys think?"
Aside from Louis C.K.'s sexual misconduct and his recent controversial material, Davidson revealed that he has his own issues with the comedian that occurred when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2015.
According to Davidson, when Louis C.K. was rehearsing, he "told all the producers in front of me that all this kid does is smoke weed and he’s gonna smoke his career away."
He didn't stop there. Davidson says C.K. also went to creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels and told him “that Pete smokes so much weed that it makes people uncomfortable.” Michaels obviously didn't take C.K.'s opinion to heart since, three years later, Davidson's become one of the most recognizable faces on the show. (Refinery29 has reached out to both comedians for comment on the joke.)
This is Davidson's first return to stand-up since he posted and deleted a troubling message on Instagram, prompting ex-fiancée Ariana Grande to run to him and his SNL co-stars to stand by his side. He is expected to return to SNL when it picks back up Saturday, January 5. C.K., meanwhile, should remember that he was fired for far worse things.
