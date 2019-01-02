The Movies & TV Shows You Absolutely Have To Catch Up On Before The Golden Globes

Welcome to (almost) 2019! It’s a brand-new year, full of hopes, dreams, and new possibilities. Maybe you’ll finally be the kind of person who makes the perfect brisket and uses it to bribe comedy club owners; perhaps your ambitions for stardom might suddenly take off after a chance meeting with a drunk rockstar; your newspaper editor might decide to suddenly send you back to you small town to exorcise your relationship with your mother. Or, you could save yourself the trouble and just watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, A Star Is Born, Sharp Objects, and all the other best movies and shows nominated for the 2019 Golden Globes.
A new year also means a new awards season to liven things up. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on the January 6, the Golden Globes ceremony marks the official kick-off to a nearly three-month-long stretch of red carpets, glamorous outfits, and acceptance speeches. It’s traditionally been the fun awards show, where nominees still feel fresh enough to get excited about being there, and with plenty of booze to make sure things stay interesting. As an added bonus, this year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, so it’s pretty safe to say we’re in for a good show.
But the downside of the Golden Globes is that there’s a lot going on. Unlike the Academy Awards, which celebrates the best of all things film, the Golden Globes weighs in on both TV and movies, which means it’s time to get cracking if you’re planning on keeping up with all the nominees.
But to make it all a little easier to manage, we’ve compiled a list of our predictions for the winners — plus a couple of suggestions of notable performances, directors, movies, and shows the HFPA missed. You can use this list to figure out what’s worth seeing; keep track of what’s happening at the ceremony on the night in question: and gloat to your friends that you know more than just the lyrics to “Shallow.”
We’re starting with the movies first. Check back next week for TV. Enjoy!