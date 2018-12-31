The Royal Family Revealed Their Favourite Moments Of 2018 — & Love For Each Other

With the new year just around the corner, many are looking back at their favourite milestones and moments of 2018, including the royal family.
“Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special,” Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, which serves as the official handle for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, shared in addition to a video.
The moments featured in the three-minute highlight reel include Meghan and Harry’s Royal Wedding in May and Meghan’s first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth. Also celebrated in the clip are the birth of William and Kate’s youngest son, Prince Louis, the announcement of Meghan and Harry’s first child, and photos taken in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday. Highlights from numerous charity events were also included.
Advertisement
Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019! pic.twitter.com/2GiUvI7QnX— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 29, 2018
This recap video from the Fab Four comes just days after the Queen’s annual Christmas broadcast, where she also reflected on everything that has happened in the past year.
“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies — and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” the Queen said in her address while sitting alongside a display of six carefully selected photos.
Among the photos included in the Queen’s video were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s fun family Christmas card, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's bridal party, and a sweet photo of Prince Charles as a baby. A black and white portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their wedding was also on display.
So, despite rumors of tension between brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as the rocky relationships between them and outside parties, it’s safe to say 2018 was a special year for the royal family.
Advertisement