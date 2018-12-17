Ariana Grande Apologizes To Kanye West & Shuts Down Their Almost-Feud

Earlier this week, West, you will likely recall, emerged on Twitter to engage in a seemingly one-sided online argument with Drake, in which West accused Drake of threatening his family (among other things). Well, that’s over. West has since moved on to Ariana Grande.
On Thursday, Ariana Grande posted a tweet in which she wrote that “grown men” (likely West and Drake) were fighting and, instead of paying attention to them, to check out the new singles she and Miley Cyrus were releasing. Early on Saturday morning, West posted a screenshot of the tweet alongside a statement that he dislikes the “slightest level of slight commentary” from his friends. In another tweet, he said he has “love” for Grande, but accused her of using his “moment” to promote her single. This “ foolishness weighed” on his mental health, he said. (West has been open about his struggles with mental health in the past.)
Advertisement
I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX— ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018
All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song— ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018
Grande responded directly to West a few hours later. She balked at the claim that she had used his name to promote her single, writing, “[I] don’t need anyone to promote anything. period,” but apologized for potentially triggering West.
“[R]egardless of how i feel about a situation, i can also care about their mental health,” Grande wrote after a fan told her to “retract” her apology. She also wrote that she isn’t the biggest fan of the internet right now (relatable) — and anyone who weaponizes mental health.
with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018
for potentially triggering him? nah regardless of how i feel about a situation, i can also care about their mental health.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018
anyway i hate the internet so much. sending love. but like bye.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018
last thing. stop weaponizing mental health. everyone.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018
Grande's ex Pete Davidson has weighed in since, seemingly dissing her response by writing in an Instagram, "No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, please contact Crisis Services Canada at 1-833-456-4566. All calls will be answered in confidence.
Advertisement