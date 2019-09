But the goal for many other attendees of this class was far more personal. As Medina announced when the day began, this is where so-called "baby drag queens," some of whom are so amateur that they haven't even landed on a drag name, learn how to be taken seriously. That's exactly what Mo Ismail, a 25-year-old CVS pharmacy tech who's gone out a handful of times as Shawna Dontelle , was after. "I’ve never had someone teach me," Ismail says. "All I saw was what was on RuPaul's Drag Race and YouTube tutorials. With performing, I’m a perfectionist: I want to make the crowd roar. And to be great, I have to get this makeup down."