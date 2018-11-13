10 Makeup Looks Our Editors Are Wearing This Holiday Season

Think about the perfect holiday party. Maybe it's at a jam-packed dive bar with sparkly ornaments hanging down from the ceiling, and you're swaying to the tune of Feliz Navidad. Or, it's more low-key, just a few friends around your coffee table catching up over champagne and assorted cheeses. Either way, you're probably already planning your outfit.
And no outfit — be it a slinky LBD with strappy heels or a cheesy bright green Grinch sweater — is complete without the festive hair and makeup to match. Luckily, this year, we're making the getting ready process a nonissue by dropping a treasure trove of chic beauty looks that will take you from your college friend's Ugly Sweater banger to your parents' classy NYE dinner party in style.
Ahead, check out our editors' favorite holiday makeup looks — from dark vampy lips to pink glitter eyelids — that are getting us excited for all the parties to come.
Welcome to MyIdentity. The road to owning your identity is rarely easy. In this yearlong program, we will celebrate that journey and explore how the choices we make on the outside reflect what we're feeling on the inside — and the important role fashion and beauty play in helping people find and express who they are.