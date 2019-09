This modern take on auburn is rich and full of flavour — just like the cake. According to Colleen Flaherty , master colourist & educator at Spoke and Weal salon in New York City, red velvet cake is universal, but the hair colour recipe isn't one size fits all. The colour and process will look different depending on your hair colour and hair type. So, before you take the plunge, find out everything you need to know to make going red velvet a piece of cake.