Digging a fork into a thick slice of red velvet cake — with cream cheese icing, thank you very much — is peak dessert joy. The sweet maroon treat is our go-to for birthday parties, holiday potlucks, and binge-watching Netflix (no, we don't need a special occasion to dig in). But red velvet cake is also inspiring a new hair colour trend that's baking in the chairs of colourists. We're calling it red velvet hair.