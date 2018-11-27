Digging a fork into a thick slice of red velvet cake — with cream cheese icing, thank you very much — is peak dessert joy. The sweet maroon treat is our go-to for birthday parties, holiday potlucks, and binge-watching Netflix (no, we don't need a special occasion to dig in). But red velvet cake is also inspiring a new hair colour trend that's baking in the chairs of colourists. We're calling it red velvet hair.
This modern take on auburn is rich and full of flavour — just like the cake. According to Colleen Flaherty, master colourist & educator at Spoke and Weal salon in New York City, red velvet cake is universal, but the hair colour recipe isn't one size fits all. The colour and process will look different depending on your hair colour and hair type. So, before you take the plunge, find out everything you need to know to make going red velvet a piece of cake.