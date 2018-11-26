90% Of Sri Lankan Women Have Been Sexually Harassed On Public Transport

Her cries for help made them pull back and move away, but no one came to her aid. "The other passengers did nothing except glower at me. Even the bus conductor ignored me. Just then the bus stopped, and all four boys quickly got out, leaving me in tears. All I could do was sit and cry until the bus arrived at my road." Coming from a "strict household", Shanuki couldn't tell anyone what happened and it was years before she was brave enough to take public transport alone again.