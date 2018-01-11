In the UK, the way I see the most change being brought about is to have posters, have artwork, commission graffiti. Even using the words “Female Genital Mutilation” can help because it’s shocking how many intelligent, socially aware people don’t know what it means. If a poster about FGM is on the Tube, someone might go and learn about it and then tell their friends who tell their friends and their friends. Sometimes women don’t understand what’s happened to them and hearing about it might result in them seeking help. I think the government can create think tanks, create campaigns, art on the Tube… But we have to understand this problem with women’s sexuality is a layer on top of the problems we already have because people don’t want to talk about vaginas. But penises and dicks are everywhere – I think there’s like 78 different names for penis but for a vagina there’s mainly only derogatory names.