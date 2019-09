First of all, the statistics I’ve been given are just the tip of the iceberg because they’re just the statistics from people who’ve come forward or who’ve gone to the hospital for assistance. At the moment it’s estimated that 137,000 women and girls are believed to have been affected by FGM in England and Wales. And it’s only in the last couple of years that it’s become mandatory for sexual health workers and healthcare workers to be trained on FGM. Prior to that, when girls and women got to the hospital with complications, doctors could literally not know how to treat them. Last year the NHS had 9,000 cases of FGM and if a lot of people in the NHS were just learning what FGM was, the fact that they were tasked with looking after these girls is slightly terrifying. They’re not going to know what psychiatric support to offer them, or deal with the deinfibulation (surgery to open up the vagina especially if women are pregnant or struggling to pass urine) with Type 3 FGM, which is where just the tiny hole remains ( this page has some illustrations which may help in your understanding).