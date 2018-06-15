My family and I still live in the same town, but it will never be the same again. They wanted me to be a good Indian girl, to be settled, be married and have kids in an Asian family. That’s what every Asian family wants but that wasn’t meant to be for me. I’ve seen them across the road but my parents effectively disowned me 20 years ago, and my brothers don’t speak to me. I’ve told my mum and dad about my book and that I’ve changed my name, and that it’s not to shame them but to help others because a lot of people are suffering. I'm not in touch with my ex-husband or his family and I don't know what happened to them. I feel sorry for him, to be honest. I’ve moved on, remarried, became widowed and then moved on again. Life’s about moving forward for me.