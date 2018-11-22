Pete Davidson has a history of imprinting the women in his life onto his body, for better or for worse. Last December, over a year after the fateful 2016 election, he got Hillary Clinton tattooed on his arm; this year, Davidson spent the majority of his summer rubbing Aquaphor on his body for Ariana Grande-inspired ink. And just today, at exactly 3:12 a.m., he added another famous woman to his collection: Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
This might come as a shock to some Davidson fans, since just last month the comedian made it clear how he felt about getting more impulsive tattoos — especially ones dedicated to females. While co-hosting the comedy show Judd & Pete for America with Judd Apatow, Davidson referred to his recent breakup, and the multiple removal appointments he'd have to sit through. "I'm fucking 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that's how bad it is," Davidson told the crowd, joking that he's spent so much time covering up ink of past flames — Cazzie David and Grande — that he won't be quite as "stupid" (his words, not ours) the next time around.
Advertisement
Well, that lasted about a month, because now he's got the "Notorious" RBG's face tattooed on his right shoulder. On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Davidson and co-star Chris Redd paid homage to RBG's work on the Supreme Court and how she's the "one lady holding the whole damn thing together." Evidently, Davidson left inspired — so much so that he ran to tattoo artist Jon Mesa in the wee hours of the morning to get Ginsburg's likeness permanently etched into his skin.
The previous women may have taught Davidson love, patience, and pain, but we think this one gon' last. Why? If a couple of fractured ribs can't keep RBG down, then Davidson's love certainly won't.
Advertisement