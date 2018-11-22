Is Bella Hadid Getting An Engagement Ring For Christmas This Year?

Tis the season to get engaged! Deck the halls with engagement rings! Fa la la la la la, la la la la. (I think that's how the tune goes.)
Us Weekly is reporting that Bella Hadid may be getting engaged to The Weeknd, née Abel Tesfaye, in the coming months, which would place her right in line with the current "getting engaged" trend.
"A proposal is on the horizon," a source told Us.
Though reps for Tesfaye and Hadid did not immediately reply to Refinery29's request for comment, this engagement does follow the Hollywood young engagement archetype. Hadid, 22, and Tesfaye, 28, have been dating on and off for three years now, and recently took their relationship public on Instagram. In October, the Post reported that the couple had moved in together. Given that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber recently got engaged (or married?) and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also happily betrothed, Hadid and Tesfaye's engagement would seem relatively routine. They are young, in love, and dressing in couples costumes for Halloween.
Still, keep in mind: For every Bieber and Baldwin, there is also a Pariana.
View this post on Instagram
A big congratulations on an incredible launch of @hxouse You pushed EVERY boundary to make the most perfect creative sanctuary for the artists of our generation to completely THRIVE and be heard !! This was so EPIC to watch unfold !! And I can’t wait to see all of the greatness that comes out of it. I am so inspired and proud of you all! Congrats!! ALSO - PLEASE GO VOTE TODAY!!!!!! ???????
