Ariana Grande Said Thank U, Next To Her Ponytail With A Short New Haircut

We never thought we'd see the day that Ariana Grande got rid of her trademark ponytail. In fact, you might even have said "when pigs fly" to such an unlikely event. Well, someone should check on Piggy Smallz because the singer just revealed a big new hair change on Instagram. Yes, she's tried different colours and sported undone waves, but seeing Grande’s locks chopped right above her shoulders is a first. And, yes, we are shook. Ready for the photo? Keep scrolling.
As you might expect, Grande's fans are freaking out — and rightfully so — because the Thank U, Next singer without her ponytail is a rare sighting. Since coming onto the scene, Grande has hardly ever been without some type of pony (whether it's half up or in her go-to high one). Back in 2016, she told Refinery29 that her ponytail has always been a part of her life, but she “likes to switch it up from time to time.” Today's news, however, is a switch up we didn't expect.
Grande's haircut comes following the release of her fifth studio album Sweetener, calling it quits with Pete Davidson, and mourning the death of late rapper (and ex-boyfriend ) Mac Miller. She's also been teasing the release of her fifth album (fans are calling it AG5), which is rumored to be released before 2018 is up. We spoke to Josh Liu, the singer's hairstylist, who told Refinery29 that his client's new cut is "just a project we're working on."
Could this be for her new album? Is this a breakup cut? Ari, girl, we need answers! But until then, we'll just have to wait and wonder...and listen to Thank U, Next just one more time...
