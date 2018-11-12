Proof That Ryan Gosling Is Still 'Hey, Girl' Hot

It’s difficult to recall the very first time we laid eyes on Ryan Gosling. It's probably because the moment is a distant, buried memory from the mid-’90s when he was a star on Mickey Mouse Club. But for some, the first Gosling experience came years later during his breakout role in The Notebook. Regardless, Gosling is a mainstay — in Hollywood and our hearts.
If you’re not on the bandwagon yet — not even after the memes, the dancing, or the pro-Gosling protests – prepare to hitch a ride. In honour of the actor’s birthday, we decided to compile photographic proof that Gosling has one of the scruffiest — and hottest — evolutions in Hollywood. Unlike John Krasinski’s underrated glow-up or Leonardo DiCaprio’s uneventful rise, Gosling’s is one that’s filled with unlikely dye jobs, drastic haircuts, and sleepy smiles stronger than a bottle of Ambien.
Click ahead to check out the First Man star’s impressive evolution. You know, just in case you need another reason to love Ryan Gosling...