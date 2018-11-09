With the end of Orange Is the New Black looming, the powers that be at Lionsgate TV are already saying "thank u, next."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel to Orange Is the New Black is not only possible, it's inching towards reality. Initial conversations about it have already been had, even though the seventh and final season of the series is not due to drop on Netflix until 2019.
Per THR, Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs shared the status of one of Netflix's first original series on an earnings call with reporters.
"We're really proud of the long run that Orange Is the New Black had," said Beggs. "It remains one of Netflix's most-watched shows. We're ending on a high note. Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come. We're already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we'll talk further with [OITNB creator Jenji Kohan] about a potential sequel."
Right now, it's unclear what a "potential sequel" could mean for Lionsgate TV. It might not necessarily mean another Netflix series, and could be some other form of continuing the stories of the women of Litchfield.
In an age of sequels, reboots, and remakes, it seems fitting that Orange Is the New Black is already in talks to live on somewhere, at some point.
Kohan is bidding the series goodbye with lots of love.
"After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with," Kohan said in a statement of the end of the series. "My heart is orange but… fade to black."
Sure, fade to black for now, but there very well could be an orange sun on the horizon. Stay tuned.
