What Ivanka Did This Week: Birthday Parties, Lawsuits & Campaigning In Nevada
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Saturday, October 27
After a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people, Ivanka took to Twitter to send a message of solidarity. "America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-semite. All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror & share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh," she wrote. "We must unite against hatred & evil. God bless those affected."
America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-semite.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 27, 2018
All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror & share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh.
We must unite against hatred & evil.
God bless those affected
Sunday, October 28
Ivanka shared a picture of the White House's American flag flown at half-staff to honour the victims of the synagogue shooting, following a proclamation from her father U.S. President Donald Trump.
As a mark of solemn respect for the victims at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA, POTUS issued a Proclamation that the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff at the White House, at all military posts & naval stations & on all naval vessels of the Federal Govt pic.twitter.com/ltA3Lemd3u— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 28, 2018
Monday, October 29
Four investors filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization, alleging the Trumps violated federal anti-racketeering law.
The first daughter retweeted a post from the official White House account including a story about her visit to Kentucky last week.
.@IvankaTrump on the American Dream: “There are multiple paths and we want to celebrate and equally honor those individual paths.”— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 29, 2018
More on her visit Friday to Morehead State University and job centers in eastern Kentucky: https://t.co/T4iWO20grw
She also touted the final report of the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders, an initiative she championed in February 2017, before officially joining the White House as a senior adviser to the president.
Tuesday, October 30
Thank you all for yesterday’s warm birthday wishes! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aQgkvQDcRy— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2018
Ivanka and her husband also traveled with U.S. President Trump, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to Pittsburgh, despite opposition from city officials and members of the Jewish community. There, they paid respect to the victims of Saturday's shooting and met with first responders.
The New York Times reports that Kushner, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, and Ivanka, who converted to Judaism before marrying, worked behind the scenes to shape the president's response to the tragedy. Last year, his failure to condemn white nationalists and anti-Semitism after the violence in Charlottesville, VA was heavily criticized.
Today, I traveled with the President, First Lady, Secretary Mnuchin and my husband Jared to Pittsburgh to pay our respects at The Tree of Life synagogue and visit with first responders.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2018
We saw firsthand a community that has suffered the unimaginable but remains united and strong.
Wednesday, October 31
Ivanka helped host an event at the White House related to the administration's Pledge to America’s Workers campaign.
.@IvankaTrump has worked alongside the President on the Pledge to America's Workers, resulting in over 6 MILLION new opportunities in just over 3 months. pic.twitter.com/kn2mKM9Lz4— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 31, 2018
Thursday, November 1
Ivanka tweeted about the economy. She also traveled to Reno, NV to campaign for Sen. Dean Heller, who is locked in one of the most competitive races this midterm election. If Rep. Jacky Rosen defeats Heller, it would help Democrats get at chance at regaining control of the Senate.
