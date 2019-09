In Michael Wolff's tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House , which we should take with a grain of salt, Wolff writes that the two had made a deal about who gets to run for president first, if it comes to that. "Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for U.S. president. The first American woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."