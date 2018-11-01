And Heidi Klum's 2018 Halloween Costume Is…

Every summer, I make a plan to rock an elaborate, clever, downright Instagrammable Halloween costume. By the time October 31 rolls around, I have done zero planning for said costume. To the Target I go, for lazy costume pieces that might include emergency cat ears, a cowboy hat, or overalls and a yellow shirt for a makeshift Minion look.
A celebrity who does not have this problem is Heidi Klum, better known in October as The Queen of All Things Halloween Costume. The former Victoria's Secret model always picks a costume that dethrones whatever other celebrity went all-out that year. (Sorry, Kylie Jenner. Your Barbie was good, but...)
Whether Klum is a "Thriller" werewolf, a real-life Jessica Rabbit, or even just "twinning" with herself, the Project Runway host never fails to make an impression.
Of course, unlike most of us, Klum is armed with a team of makeup artists and the money for facial prosthetics. We simply can't compete with Klum, who rocks her look at her own Halloween party every year. Why try, when we can just admire?
As for what Klum is this year? Well, let's just say that I'm a believer in Klum as a true Halloween legend. Click through to see her Halloween costume in the works.