Now That Pariana Is Done, May I Interest You In Timmy-Rose?

Good news: You don't have to mourn Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's breakup for too long, because a brand new young power couple is emerging in their place. Over the weekend, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp pretty much confirmed speculation that they were a couple with some unbridled PDA. The Call Me By Your Name star has been pretty quiet about his romantic life, and was last linked to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon in 2013 when they attended the same high school together. This would be the first time Chalamet has gone public with a relationship since his sudden fame.
While Chalamet and Depp haven't given us the Pariana-inspired Instagram PDA we're craving (at least, not yet — although Chalamet did like a photo she posted on Instagram back in September), they've been generous enough to give the world some IRL canoodling that's a slap in the face to any Chalamet stans who remain convinced that they would make a really good match for the actor given the opportunity to bump into him at a party. I mean, I don't think that, of course, but other people do. Anyways.
In addition to being touchy-feeling while they walked around the East Village in New York City, they even shared a kiss.
"They were very sweet together," an eyewitness told E! News. "They wrapped their arms around each other in line and linked arms the entire time. They seemed very happy to be together."
