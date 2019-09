Now That Pariana Is Done, May I Interest You In Timmy-Rose?

Good news: You don't have to mourn Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's breakup for too long, because a brand new young power couple is emerging in their place. Over the weekend, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp pretty much confirmed speculation that they were a couple with some unbridled PDA. The Call Me By Your Name star has been pretty quiet about his romantic life, and was last linked to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon in 2013 when they attended the same high school together. This would be the first time Chalamet has gone public with a relationship since his sudden fame.