The Couples We Lost In 2018

In pop culture's mucked-up mythology, there are definitely three fates peering down at celebrities and determining their romantic destiny. Because, you know, if there weren't, celebrity couplings, breakups, and divorces wouldn't all come in such thrilling order. Right? At least, that's how I rationalize it. This summer was a good one for celebrity couples: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged . So did Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber — they also reportedly got married this summer, but that rumor is still unverified.