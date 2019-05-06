This How Much Money Each Member Of The Royal Family Is Worth

The royal family is as old money as it gets. And they have a lot of it. But like, how much?
Altogether, the entire British royal monarchy is worth an estimated $88 billion USD, and Brand Finance reports that they contribute $2.3 billion USD to the U.K. economy every year. But which royal is sitting on the biggest pot of gold?
While we can't exactly stalk them on Venmo nor look at their bank statements, we combed through the interwebs for a rundown of the estates, assets, and estimated millions associated with each member of the royal family tree, just in time for tomorrow's royal nuptials of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.