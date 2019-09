Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian To Turn Down $1 Million Fashion Deal

Kardashian West told Graham she turned down an opportunity to do a sponsored Instagram post after talking it over with her husband. Had she done it, she would have been paid $1 million USD. "It is great money, but the brand was typically knockoff Yeezy , so I said let me ask Kanye how he feels about it," she said. Grateful for the act of solidarity, West gave the reality star a check for $1 million as a Mother's Day gift — the amount she would have made if she did the post — and granted her ownership percentage of his Yeezy clothing brand.