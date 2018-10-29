It’s Witch Week at Refinery29 Canada, and we’re exploring the modern world of witchcraft. Each day, we'll examine a different aspect of the culture — as well as the camaraderie, controversy, and accoutrement that come with it.
Dusk is waning, the full moon is rising, and my faithful black cat has begun to purr. Brace yourselves, because I’m about to make a witchy prediction. The dominion of vampires over our pop culture fixations has come and gone. We’ve swapped out the fanged immortal beings for another class of magical being — a class that's no less dangerous, but a bit more human. And frankly, if you ask me, a lot more fun.
Hear that cauldron bubbling and that distant cackling? We’re entering the era of witches. Witches, in all their occasionally sinister and always powerful glory, have stormed our shelves and TV screens. The proof is out there. Two classic witch shows from the ‘90s have been rebooted for a 2018 sensibility: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Charmed. American Horror Story's chic, black-clad New Orleans' coven is making their reprise in the show's eighth season. Madeline Miller's Circe, out earlier this year, gives voice to the witch of The Odyssey. Back in the spring, the cosmic space witches in A Wrinkle in Time got the cinematic treatment they deserved with Ava DuVernay's visually stunning adaptation.
The timing of this witchy-ssaince couldn't be more perfect. Witches have always represented women's power — and the others' deep-seated fear of it. Fittingly, we're living in an era in which women's voices have been granted the power to topple entrenched systems of oppression. Now, women don't need spells to be powerful (though spells don't hurt). Here are the books you need to put on your shelf to ignite the inner witch. You know she's there.