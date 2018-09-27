Cheap Halloween Decor To Spook Up Your Small Space

Our minds are preoccupied by one thing — and one thing only — in the month of October: How to have the most fun at Halloween this year. Brainstorming the coolest costume idea is obviously a big part of it, but decking out our homes in the most appropriately spooky decor is equally important.
If you're plagued by the dilemma of a small living space and an even smaller budget, we've got your back. We've scoured the corners of Etsy — the online bastion of Halloween-themed crafts — to bring you the cutest products you can buy for under $30 USD that you'd actually put in your home. The best part? Many of these buys can be reused next year. Now it's up to you to throw the most memorable fright fest ever.