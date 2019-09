Grace Coddington On Interviewing Anna Wintour

Since scaling back from her role at Vogue , where she now serves as creative director at large, collaboration is the name of game for Grace Coddington. "I’m not running away from Vogue, because it has opened so many doors," she told Business of Fashion in 2016 . "But it will be nice to collaborate, and nice to go out [and] give talks to people. It’s just another approach. I’m certainly not going into retirement. I don’t want to sit around." Since then, the visionary has made major moves as a free agent, including turning a Louis Vuitton runway into an actual catwalk, creating her first fragrance with Comme des Garçons , and most recently, a charming six-episode talk show Face to Grace , which debuted on Wednesday on Made to Measure (M2M), the streaming fashion network backed by IMG.