Alexander Skarsgård Is In The Mood To Drop A Big Little Lies Spoiler

Said Skarsgård of his own reverence for the show, “The cast is incredible, Jean Marc Vallée is an amazing filmmaker, the writing was very good itself. And it’s at HBO. I worked there for a couple of years, and it’s a good home for a project like this. So I was excited about it but obviously, you never know what’s gonna hit the zeitgeist or not. If people are going to embrace it or not. … You never really know.”