I Copied This Model's Go-To Makeup Tricks — & This Is How It Turned Out

Because we live in the age of all-powerful celeb artists, like Mario Dedivanovic and Jen Atkin , Culpo's beauty skills are rare. "I do [my own makeup and hair] 75% of the time, but for red carpets, I usually have somebody doing it," she told Refinery29. But it gets better: Turns out, the star is so good at dolling herself up, she can do it without a mirror