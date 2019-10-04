When it comes to sales, few have the capacity to make our hearts flutter with excitement — and inspire us to whip out our wallets. However, aside from the big dogs (ahem, Amazon Prime Day, Nordstrom Anniversary), it's not every day that we experience an emotional, gotta-have-it response to any ol' sale. But that was before we came upon Urban Outfitters' Beauty Event sale, where some of the best makeup, hair, and skin care brands are being discounted up to 30% off.
From price-cuts on Sunday Riley Good Genes (!) to our favourite Slip Silk Pillowcase (marked down from $119 CAD to a slightly more palatable $79 CAD), Urban Outfitters' beauty sale is your chance to snap up luxe buys on the cheap. (And if you look closely, there are even a couple R29 editor favourites, like the head-to-toe body cream our Fashion Market Writer can't get enough of.) You have from now until October 7 to take advantage of the deals, so we suggest you run, not walk since these on-sale cult favourites are bound to sell out fast. And if you need help deciding which products are most worthy of your hard-earned cash, we went ahead and picked out a few we've personally used and like.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.