From price-cuts on Sunday Riley Good Genes (!) to our favourite Slip Silk Pillowcase (marked down from $119 CAD to a slightly more palatable $79 CAD), Urban Outfitters' beauty sale is your chance to snap up luxe buys on the cheap. (And if you look closely, there are even a couple R29 editor favourites, like the head-to-toe body cream our Fashion Market Writer can't get enough of.) You have from now until October 7 to take advantage of the deals, so we suggest you run, not walk since these on-sale cult favourites are bound to sell out fast. And if you need help deciding which products are most worthy of your hard-earned cash, we went ahead and picked out a few we've personally used and like.