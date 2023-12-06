Does This Womanizer Suction Vibrator Live Up To Its Luxury Price Tag? — We Investigate

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When sexual wellness brand Womanizer pioneered its non-touch air pulse technology back in 2014, it set off a chain of events that changed clitoral stimulators as we knew them. Nowadays, even the most cursory browse through any sex toy retailer will show you a million and one different variations of must-buy suction vibrators (at least according to very pleased reviewers). From the TikTok famous rose vibrator to Tracy's Dog's dual-stimulator that promises blackout pleasure to Amazon's most famous vibrator Satisfyer Pro 2 (which has 59k+ reviews on the US Amazon site and counting!), there's no shortage of options for non-touch suction pleasure. So where does Womanizer fall into the mix now?
Womanzier has managed to stay on top of all the latest trends, incorporating one-of-a-kind luxury technology features that keep rocking customers' worlds, which is why we were extra keen to try out the brand's latest upgrade of its suction rabbit vibrator, the Duo 2. With a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating on both Lovehoney and Womanizer's websites and reviews boasting praise like, "since getting this I don't use anything else," and "[it's] a thing of pure magic," I knew I needed to investigate this new release for myself. But is the hefty price (it retails for $329.95!) actually worth it? Keep reading as I investigate all the features of this knockout toy for myself.
Womanzier has managed to stay on top of all the latest trends, incorporating one-of-a-kind luxury technology features that keep rocking customers' worlds, which is why we were extra keen to try out the brand's latest upgrade of its suction rabbit vibrator, the Duo 2. With a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating on both Lovehoney and Womanizer's websites and reviews boasting praise like, "since getting this I don't use anything else," and "[it's] a thing of pure magic," I knew I needed to investigate this new release for myself. But is the hefty price (it retails for $329.95!) actually worth it? Keep reading as I investigate all the features of this knockout toy for myself.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
Worth every fucking penny.
lovehoney reviewer
”
Unlike other dual-stimulating suction vibrators I've tried, the Duo 2 is a big boi. It's nearly nine inches long, with the internal shaft extending for an insertable five inches. Compared to the Tracy's Dog OG Pro 2, which has a similar shape and function, the Duo is nearly twice its weight and is about 50% larger, so I was immediately nervous about how well it would be able to handle. I was also slightly wary because it seemed to lack the flexibility that most of my other insertable vibrators possess.
I shouldn't have been worried.
Though the Duo is slightly firmer than other models, its curved shaft slid in with ease (with just a touch of my current favourite lubricant, Maude's Shine Organic). Like many dual-stimulating vibrators, Duo 2 has two rumbling motors, but its intensity capabilities are where its magic really lies. Both the suction nozzle and the shaft are singularly powered and adjustable with up to 14 (yes, you read that right) intensities that claim to result in a perfectly blended orgasm... Every. Single. Time.
I shouldn't have been worried.
Though the Duo is slightly firmer than other models, its curved shaft slid in with ease (with just a touch of my current favourite lubricant, Maude's Shine Organic). Like many dual-stimulating vibrators, Duo 2 has two rumbling motors, but its intensity capabilities are where its magic really lies. Both the suction nozzle and the shaft are singularly powered and adjustable with up to 14 (yes, you read that right) intensities that claim to result in a perfectly blended orgasm... Every. Single. Time.
“
I've never used this and NOT had an orgasm.
lovehoney reviewer
”
I started off my solo sesh with just turning on the insertable shaft (mostly because I know that as soon as a suction nozzle hits my clit, I'll only last about a minute — especially with Womanizer's intensities), but that warmed me up extremely quickly. I was surprised at how well it fit against me despite not being super flexible. In fact, it felt fairly real, based on the super-soft silicone and the level of hardness. But it took me a minute to realize it fit so well because the G-spot arm can be moved around to find the best angle. I hadn't even realized it was moving because it immediately slid into the perfect position.
Along with its extremely customisable stimulation intensities (the motors operate via their own controls to be perfectly tailored to your pleasure preferences), customers love the two-hour run time of this toy. But full disclosure: I have no idea how you could play with it for that long. As predicted, as soon as I turned on the air-pulse suction (just to its lowest intensity!), I orgasmed within the minute. I think that's due not only to Womanizer's incredible suction technology but also the Duo 2's wider mouth, which is made to fit clits of all shapes and sizes. I know mine was definitely stimulated well.
One of my favourite features is the Duo 2's unique "afterglow mode". Although it did require a bit of thought (which was pretty difficult to do in the throes of my climax), this special feature immediately turns down the intensity of the suction, so as not to overstimulate the clitoris. As someone who continually gets overstimulated, I was so appreciative that just a quick press of the power button let me coast into a longer and more luxurious and relaxing end to my orgasm, as opposed to many toys that leave me twitching and uncomfortable.
Along with its extremely customisable stimulation intensities (the motors operate via their own controls to be perfectly tailored to your pleasure preferences), customers love the two-hour run time of this toy. But full disclosure: I have no idea how you could play with it for that long. As predicted, as soon as I turned on the air-pulse suction (just to its lowest intensity!), I orgasmed within the minute. I think that's due not only to Womanizer's incredible suction technology but also the Duo 2's wider mouth, which is made to fit clits of all shapes and sizes. I know mine was definitely stimulated well.
One of my favourite features is the Duo 2's unique "afterglow mode". Although it did require a bit of thought (which was pretty difficult to do in the throes of my climax), this special feature immediately turns down the intensity of the suction, so as not to overstimulate the clitoris. As someone who continually gets overstimulated, I was so appreciative that just a quick press of the power button let me coast into a longer and more luxurious and relaxing end to my orgasm, as opposed to many toys that leave me twitching and uncomfortable.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
I don’t know who these [people] are who go for 15 minutes. I barely made it to a minute, and I yelled so loud I think the neighbours heard!
lovehoney reviewer
”
Among the Duo's other admirable features are its ability to be fully submerged in water (we love a waterproof vibrator for bathtime fun!), fast USB charge-time, and discreet Smart Silence function, which ensures the toy doesn't turn on unless it's pressed against you — tbh, I'm still not entirely sure how that function works, but it does! And I was genuinely impressed with how quiet this super-powered vibrator was, especially given its two incredibly strong motors.
All in all, I had a great blended orgasm, as promised, but I'm not sure I would recommend this as a beginner-friendly vibe. Its unique features are great for someone who is well-versed in sex toys and would like a discreet and powerful upgrade, but the bells and whistles aren't necessarily a must-have if you're just starting out. Regardless, I can absolutely see why people are returning to use this toy again and again, and I'd specifically recommend it to anyone who loves a suction vibrator with internal stimulation.
All in all, I had a great blended orgasm, as promised, but I'm not sure I would recommend this as a beginner-friendly vibe. Its unique features are great for someone who is well-versed in sex toys and would like a discreet and powerful upgrade, but the bells and whistles aren't necessarily a must-have if you're just starting out. Regardless, I can absolutely see why people are returning to use this toy again and again, and I'd specifically recommend it to anyone who loves a suction vibrator with internal stimulation.
“
It's a sleek, sexy, cool, funky and fun product which is obviously amazing for masturbation, but also great fun to use on a partner.
lovehoney reviewer
”
If that's not you, don't worry. Womanizer has a ton of other suction vibrators using its air pulse technology that are totally impressive, as well as beginner-friendly. Peep some of our faves below.
shop 5 products