If Your Vulva Is Tingling, This Might Be Why

Depending on the situation, your vulva can sometimes feel wet, itchy, burning, or swollen. Sometimes a new feeling in your vulva is the result of a health condition. For example, an itchy vulva is a common symptom of a yeast infection. Other times, the change is simply the natural order of things. For instance, your vagina gets wet when you’re turned on, and your vaginal discharge varies throughout your menstrual cycle — nothing to worry about. But what about a tingling feeling? What does that mean?