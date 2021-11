Your Weekly Horoscope: October 31, 2021

It’s the end of October, but Scorpio season is only getting more powerful. After Saturday’s square aspect between the Sun in Scorpio and Saturn in Aquarius, Mars returned to his underworld home of Scorpio. Between veils, where time is far from linear, apparitions are to be expected. Apparitions, we know, exist on both sides: ancestors, ghouls, past selves, and ex-girlfriends alike. Likewise, Mars in Scorpio can feel both natural and supernatural. In Scorpio, Mars tunes into the undercurrent of will, the psychic power of one’s own influence. As the days grow shorter and shorter, we rekindle our relationship to the dark. The reshaping of our days allows us to perceive the ways that our communications and our agreements naturally flow toward further possibilities. Monday’s trine between Mercury in Libra and Jupiter in Aquarius can be the spell that seals the deals, if we want. We become more aware of the power of our words — how saying something makes it more real; how self-affirmation is also spell work.