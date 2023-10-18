Your Horoscope This Week: October 15 to October 21

Sag, what does friendship mean to you? That’s likely to be the main theme you’ll reflect on this week as the energy from the recent Solar Eclipse in Libra is still potently coursing through you. If you’ve been a bit wishy-washy with people close to you (most likely due to your ruler Jupiter’s ongoing retrograde in your sign causing you to re-evaluate everything you thought you knew), first give yourself grace. Next, find ways that you can discern who is your real crew, and who only wants to be around you when you’re emitting sunny vibes. Release the need to always be happy-go-lucky and focus on keeping things real with yourself and your loved ones. And if you find that you’ve outgrown someone (or several people), that’s okay too, Sag. Just try not to lead them on.