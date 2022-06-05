Your Horoscope This Week: 5th June to 11th June, 2022

It’s only right that Saturn stations retrograde on 4th June, just after Mercury stations direct in Taurus. It’s only to be expected that Saturn makes a waning square to Mercury as the week begins, as if to remind us that the cosmos keeps a schedule we have little power over — no matter how often we study the ephemeris and plan accordingly. Of course, Saturn’s retrograde is a yearly affair and lasts well into October, a transit that ultimately fades into the background of our daily lives. It’s the waning square that echoes over the week ahead, inviting us to do a double take before we rush into the plans that Mercury Rx delayed, to be a little bit wiser the second time around.
Advertisement
On 7th June, we welcome an ambitious first-quarter moon in Virgo, ready and willing to get things up and running. While Mercury in Taurus calls for discernment, there’s something about the quarter moon and her trine to Uranus in Taurus that feels hopeful, that believes a change is gonna come because change makers are at the helm. This feeling can lead to powerful renegotiations, especially when Mercury in Taurus makes a trine to Pluto in Capricorn on the 10th. The conjunction that heartfelt Venus in Taurus makes to provocative Uranus the next day may have what it takes to push us forward with no steps back.
1 of 12
Aries Sun & Aries Rising
As Mars moves forward under your stars and away from Jupiter’s influence, you may feel a pressure drop. Of course, you’re more than equipped to make bold moves in your own best interests, but you don’t have to make all of them now. In fact, as Mars pushes forward, the hot planet inches closer to Chiron in Aries, a combination that can kick up old insecurities and long-held self doubts. If they should arise, these feelings have a way of getting in between you and your power. It’s important to remember that feelings pass as quickly as they arrive, but your power — the thing that makes you you — remains. In preparation for the conjunction, which perfects around the full moon in Sagittarius the following week, take time in the days ahead to note areas of personal growth in your life — big or small moments where doubt has already been replaced with certitude.
2 of 12
Taurus Sun & Taurus Rising
It’s been a week since Venus returned to you and what has she offered you in turn for your hospitality? For the lucky few, the return has been an uncomplicated blessing, a feeling of abundance, a sense that all lives are charmed in their own way — that magic fills our cups on our driest days. But initiates of Venus know that love in all forms is complicated. For this reason, Taurus babes may find that the righteous flow of the universe isn’t exactly a steady stream this week. The more you want what you haven’t got, the more you long for better choices, the more slippery your grasp on what’s available becomes. Don’t look back, Taurus, the past is already gone. What can you do with this moment? Your commitment to your own joy is more than resilience; it’s an offering to Venus, a promise and a petition.
Advertisement
3 of 12
Gemini Sun & Gemini Rising
Ah, Mercury is direct again and, with some luck, you’re probably picking up loose ends and beginning a whole new tapestry of communications and creative plans. With the Sun under your stars, luck is definitely on offer, so don’t fret. Even when Mercury’s days under the auspices of Taurus have you feeling stalled or in the clutches of cosmic traffic, what you put your energy into is bound to have far-reaching implications. The far-reaching-implications aspect is definitely one to keep in mind and take to heart. Small movements, collected, rise into waves that shift the shoreline as we know it. Or, in air-element terms, it’s the butterfly effect, the apocryphal first brick thrown during the Stonewall riots. It’s easy to underestimate the part you play in larger conversations, how your actions impact the communities you come home to.
4 of 12
Cancer Sun & Cancer Rising
There’s something kind of Kate Bush’s “Cloudbusting” about this week of Gemini season for you, dear Cancer. Something about the rain, the high pitch of bird song, Mercury’s direct station, all of it combined might make you feel like something good is gonna happen. The first-quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 7th turns that feeling up a notch and heightens your own sense of your magical powers. There’s a very real and likely possibility that you’re capable of invocation this week, that saying it really could make it happen. Of course, spell casters know that a spell is only one part of the process. You’ve got to call in what you want with a clear heart, without artifice. You’ve got to wait on it with faith and act without fear.
5 of 12
Leo Sun & Leo Rising
As far as we know, the Sun is the same Sun everywhere. The Sun is the centre of our universe, the source of light (even when the moon plays her part). Of course, the Sun is billions of years old and has had plenty of time to figure out how to show up authentically and how to leave before things get messy. You, on the other hand, are but an Earthling, even if the Sun lends all Leos his grace. As an Earthling, you only know what the years have taught you about being yourself and about knowing when a scene is no longer right for you. You only know what you’ve had time to learn and there’s no shame in taking a make-up class when it comes to the tough lessons. Besides, imagine the splash you’ll make at the summerschool of second chances and the wayward cuties you’ll meet along the way.
6 of 12
Virgo Sun & Virgo Rising
The second week of June is most likely a busy one for you, dear Virgo. Mercury stations direct on the 4th of June in Taurus, and while Saturn’s waning square may introduce an impeding formality or two, the road ahead is clearer than ever. It’s not so much that circumstances have changed (although you may find yourself in a change of scene); it’s that you have changed. And, it’s not a change that happened over the course of one Mercury retrograde period, it’s not even a change that happened over two. It’s a change that’s collected in you slowly and worked its way out, a change that was so crucial to the work you want to do in this world — it seems inevitable in hindsight. The 7th of June’s first-quarter moon in Virgo casts an auspicious light on your renewed start and adds to it a burst of hopefulness.
7 of 12
Libra Sun & Libra Rising
In some ways, this week can offer you a kind of respite, but it’s a respite that few others besides fellow air signs will understand. From the outside, things might appear to be at a critical point, what with Pluto in Capricorn returning to the negotiating table while making a trine to Mercury in Taurus on the 10th. Not to mention the pressure of Mars in Aries, and the willfulness of Venus in Taurus. It’s as if every corner is stacked with a witch calling in the elements and perhaps this is where athame-wielding Libra shines. Under a first-quarter moon in Virgo on the 7th, you are charged with attending to the invisible work that many take for granted. As you take time to interpret the dreams of others, care for the wild animals, and nurture what grows freely around you, you bring the world into balance. The beauty you cultivate in the days ahead is as powerful as any sword forged in fire.
Advertisement
8 of 12
Scorpio Sun & Scorpio Rising
Surely, the Scorpio poet Anne Sexton summed up the Scorpio experience of June best when she wrote, “It is June. I am tired of being brave” in her poem “The Truth the Dead Know.” There’s a resignation in it, a kind of surrender to chaos that Gemini revels in and Scorpio recognises as sacred. As Venus, Uranus, the North Node, and Mercury all stack up in Taurus, the world of relationships feels more fraught than ever, each spoken word burdened by the one left unsaid, each desire a placeholder for a desire that lives in its shadow. The weight of these things would be unbearable if it were constant. But, because the weight shifts, because desire and language is an open sea, you can bear it. You can regard it sidelong, assured that each story is only one small knot on the web, that a spider anticipates broken threads.
9 of 12
Sagittarius Sun & Sagittarius Rising
The cosmic weather has been less than delightful for Sagittarius people. Perhaps it’s the urgency that Jupiter feels under the stars of Aries, the impatience Mars added to the mix, or Mercury’s retrograde station foiling your best efforts at every turn. Perhaps the universe has been trying to teach you something, perhaps the universe mistook you for a student who enjoys an onslaught of tests. By hook or by crook, you’ve made it this far, which means that you’ve passed on to the next round. It begins with an ambitious first-quarter moon in Virgo on the 7th, which squares the Sun in Gemini and might have you feeling like there’s a choice to be made between showing up for others and attending to your own business. Make sure that if such a choice arises, you choose yourself. Most things are two-sided; context determines on which side they fall.
10 of 12
Capricorn Sun & Capricorn Rising
Perhaps you’re familiar with the old Aesop fable about the grasshopper and the ant. The story is centered around a grasshopper who sings and dances his summer away while the ant prepares for winter. When winter comes, the ant is secure with his resources whereas the grasshopper must come begging to the ant (and is turned away). The moral of the story adds up to something like “work today, eat tomorrow.” But you may be surprised to hear of a counter-fable Aesop offers, in which a greedy farmer is cursed by the gods to live as an ant. In the counter fable, the ant’s diligence is overshadowed by his stinginess; it is his undoing. As Saturn shifts into her yearly retrograde transit, you may find yourself negotiating between the grasshopper and the ant that live in you. While the ant may have a practical point or two, the grasshopper has memories of pleasure for pleasure’s sake and those last longer than any meal.
11 of 12
Aquarius Sun & Aquarius Rising
Astrologers all over have been expressing their condolences to the fixed signs and for good reason. As if the continued menace of Uranus in Taurus (and the planet’s penchant for shaking things up) weren’t enough, the current eclipse cycle across the Taurus/Scorpio axis has only added fuel to the fire. What then, is to be made of Saturn’s station retrograde in Aquarius just after Mercury stations direct? Is the waning square that Saturn Rx applies to Mercury up to no good? Holding your horses at the very moment when your horses realise they were born to run? Take it in stride, dear Aquarius, even if you’re tired of taking things in stride. Take it in stride but don’t convince yourself that you are striding on your own. This kind of journey goes by better with company, even if it goes slower. What’s meant for you will wait for you, no matter how long it takes you to get there.
12 of 12
Pisces Sun & Pisces Rising
While Gemini season doesn’t exactly have a reputation for providing us Earthlings with satisfied minds, there’s something about the Sun’s transit through the twin stars that offers you a sense of stability. Perhaps the heightened mutable nature of all things has you swimming in familiar waters. For Pisces babes who know that context is everything, who perceive all the invisible clauses beneath a friendly agreement, the key to success is flexibility and that’s a key you’ve been carrying since birth. Of course, being flexible is not the same as being a pushover and those who mistake your amenable nature for weakness are in for a surprise of their own. Don’t waste your valuable energy on setting the record straight, prioritise the relationships that feel reciprocal, the people who build one part of the bridge while you build the other.
Advertisement