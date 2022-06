Your Horoscope This Week: 12th June to 18th June, 2022

While a square to Neptune in Pisces only echoes this feeling of unknowing, the moon’s trine to Saturn in Aquarius , which is retrograde, reminds us that sometimes taking a step back can show us the way forward — especially if the way forward is a path that needs to be cleared. Mars in Aries makes a conjunction to Chiron in Aries the following day, which can add a lack of confidence to the situation at hand. While it may feel tempting to either rush past or wallow in old insecurities, it may prove more fruitful to simply let them bubble up in their entirety and regard them with curiosity: When have I felt this way before? What did this feeling teach me? Was it true then? Is it true now?