Twilight Star Ashley Greene Is Launching A Podcast All About The Franchise

It turns out that when Robert Pattinson said Twilight was "retro" now, he was probably right. His co-star Ashley Greene, who played Edward's sister Alice Cullen, has just announced a nostalgic podcast all about the iconic franchise.
Titled The Twilight Effect, the podcast will follow Greene and her "twi-hard" friend Melanie Howe as they rewatch all five films in close detail. According to the synopsis, the duo "will break down every scene from the movies while Ashley shares on and off set secrets, inside info, and hilarious commentary".
The podcast will also feature appearances from some of Greene's Twilight co-stars. Among those already confirmed to drop by are Kellan Lutz (who played Emmett), Nikki Reed (Rosalie) and Peter Facinelli (Carlisle).
Greene told Entertainment Weekly that she came up with the idea for the podcast after seeing Twilight gain a new lease of life on Netflix and other streaming platforms.
"All of a sudden people were talking about this again and I started seeing that some of our OG fans were rewatching but then we had this new slew of fans that were living it for the first time," she said. "To see those two groups come together was really cool. I started feeling nostalgic."
The five Twilight movies were originally released between 2008 and 2012, making them ripe for a rewatch10 years on. Still, Greene's podcast seems especially well timed given that Kristen Stewart is up for an Oscar this month for her performance in Spencer and Robert Pattinson is starring in one of March's most anticipated movies, The Batman.
The Twilight Effect will launch on 15th March on all the usual podcast platforms. That gives you a little more time to decide once and for all whether you're Team Edward or Team Jacob.
