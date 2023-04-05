At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We don't know about you, but #CleanTok is a corner of the internet we find oddly comforting and addicting. Watching these ASMR videos of people tirelessly spraying, wiping, and vacuuming every surface of their households stirs up a vicarious sense of accomplishment and, in turn, motivates us to spruce up our own homes. This trend has also been a rather handy way to discover cheap but useful Amazon products.
To help you in your cleaning endeavours, we've rounded up 13 Amazon cleaning products that have gone super-viral on TikTok. Thank us later for these affordable cleaning hacks that will (actually) change your life.