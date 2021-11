OG Beauty Influencer Tanya Burr On Why Her Beauty Brand Isn’t Like The Rest

Fans of Tanya's YouTube videos will know that strong makeup looks are what propelled her to stardom. But post-pandemic, skinimalism and natural looks are taking centre stage. "I'm not much of a foundation person anymore and when I wear it, I look too made-up. That's just a personal preference, though, as I don't feel like me. To me, 'natural' means not covering up your features and Authored helps people achieve that entirely." There's nothing in the product line that's going to hide who you are, says Tanya. "The mascara will simply make your lashes stand out a bit more and the brow gel makes your brows a little fluffier and keeps them in place. The tinted moisturiser has a lovely blurring effect to even out skin tone, so it's about highlighting your features without completely changing your face. Bold Instagram makeup is amazing and because I work in film I see a lot of prosthetics and brilliant things that can be done with makeup. But I think it's so nice to just feel like yourself day to day. Makeup artists over the years have told me to take more time doing less makeup, rather than piling it on. I've even ditched eyeliner and eyeshadow, and just wear the mascara on my top lashes."