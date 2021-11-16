OG Beauty Influencer Tanya Burr On Why Her Beauty Brand Isn’t Like The Rest

"The name 'Authored' comes from the journey that I've been on throughout my career, and gaining the confidence to go in the directions I want to go in," Tanya tells Refinery29. "We're not prescribing a certain image or saying you should be the best — or even your 'best self'. You hear 'be your best self' so often and it's exhausting. We can't possibly be our best selves all the time — I know I can't anyway." Tanya admits: "I have days where I don't want to get out of bed or I'm not feeling myself. But Authored provides people with easy basics to help them along in life. We're keeping it simple and not overcomplicating things. We're saying, 'Here are some beauty products that make you feel good' and you can create a look that's truly your own."