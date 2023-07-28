Spring is a time of fresh growth and new life, it's the shuddering yawn after the deep slumber of winter, and it's also an excellent time to venture into new territories with your hair colour. But that doesn't mean we're giving you the green light to do anything drastic (Warning: do not get a Hailey Bieber bob). Quite the opposite, in fact.
Spring is one of those tricky transitional periods; it's not quite hot enough to commit to the aesthetics associated with summer, but it's also not cold enough to warrant a moody-hued hair colour like liquid brunette that borders on the gothic. So, what to do?
According to two of the biggest names in the Australian hair industry — Jaye Edwards and Anthony Nader — spring is the perfect time to try something new that will grow with you.
"Consumers want high-impact colour but with little fuss and upkeep," says Nader. "They want some fun and change, but without the pain of burning their hair strands off with continual colour changes."
Edwards agrees and says that the lack of experimentation he's seeing in the salon is a direct result of the times. "With the cost of living on the rise, clients are becoming more conscious of their spending," he explains. He advises his clients to work with their natural hair colour rather than against it and opts for "lived-in colours that add a little pop" that can be achieved using a root stretch technique or a quick gloss that takes about 15 minutes.
However, even though it seems we're all tightening the purse strings when it comes to our beauty routines, Nader and Edwards both agree that there are still a handful of Spring hair trends that are worth trying this season.
A Copper Glaze
Nader is all for switching up his client's hair colour this season and he's looking to the myriad shades of copper to do so. "The copper spectrum has warm variations, but copper can also be cool in reflect, believe it or not."
He's recommending an overall copper glaze to his clients: "It’s not only going to give your hair strands high voltage shine but it also makes your eye colour pop."
Golden Hour
"'Golden Hour' is defined by those warm, golden shades that offer an on-trend alternative to cooler blonde tones than we have seen over summer," says Edwards. "It's also less damaging to your hair than the '90s blonde shades which were trending in 2022."
If your hair leans brunette, Edwards recommends getting a lightening service initially and then toning the hair to achieve "honey perfection". If you're a natural blonde, however, all you'll need is a simple 15-minute gloss service to get you there. Sorted.
Cherry Cola
"TikTok’s viral 'Cherry Cola' hair colour trend is one for the Y2K fans," says Edwards. "A transition from the copper trend that dominated in 2022, this deep, cola-inspired cherry colour is the next big thing".
"This colour is also fully customisable to suit your skin tone, depending on how deep and bright you want your hair to go," he advises. Ask your hair colourist for a deep, brunette base enhanced with copper and red tones.
Recession Brunette
"It’s no secret that maintaining blonde hair can be an expensive and time-consuming exercise," says Edwards. Instead of high-maintenance blonde, hair customers are now looking to 'future-proof' colours like 'recession brunette'.
"We have seen a big increase in requests for 'natural but beautiful' hair," explains the Edwards & Co. founder. For clients that are after the 'recession brunette' look he prioritises colour services that promote longevity and works with their natural tones to create complementary, lived-in colours "that add a little pop". However, he advises that this hair colour is a collaboration with your stylist, it's not a 'one-size-fits-all' kind of hair colour.
Au La Naturale
'Au La Naturale' hair colour is in the same vein as recession brunette. Nader dubs it “the colour you have when you’re not having a colour”. However, unlike recession brunette, the 'au la naturale' trend allows you to keep your pre-existing highlights and balayage by toning them down with soft, warm tones that fuse beautifully with your post-winter skin tone. "We’re taking advantage of your pre-existing foils or free-hand lightening and adding a toner or semi-permanent colour that creates a new texture and dimension," explains Nader. It's giving “healthy and radiant” hair goals.
Freehand Painting
What's freehand painting you ask? According to Nader, it's perfect "for those still finding that their natural base is a fraction too dark and requires a kick of lightness."
To counter this, your hair colourist will hand paint "calculated yet under-the-radar lightness" into your hair that gives lacklustre strands some dimension again. Plus, it minimises the likelihood of regrowth or stripy hair colour. Think: naturally sun-kissed.