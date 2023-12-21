What Went Wrong At SmileDirectClub?

Failures of at-home aligners can include not ending up with straight teeth, but they could be much more catastrophic, says Dr Kahng, one of which is posterior open bites. “These are cases that end up without any contact on their molars when they bite down; molars are crucial to a stable bite.” This can lead to temporomandibular disorder (TMD), a condition affecting jaw movement. It can also accelerate wear on the front teeth if they take the brunt of chewing forces, says Dr Kahng. While teeth may appear straighter initially, the occlusion causes significant issues in the long run, including cracked teeth, mobility problems and other conditions where teeth may need to be extracted. Given these problems, she says it is questionable that there were actually dentists overseeing at-home aligner cases. “They were technically approving them,” she says, “but the degree to which they were involved is a blurred line.” She reports that many of her colleagues who chose to speak up about SmileDirectClub were met with cease and desist letters.