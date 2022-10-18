Here’s Where To Buy Post-Mastectomy Bras In Australia

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Choosing the right bra is a deeply personal choice — this rings even more true when we look at post-mastectomy bras. A mastectomy, the procedure of surgically removing a breast, is a common undertaking for people with breast cancer. In Australia, it’s the second most commonly diagnosed cancer. Roughly, one in 15 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85 — that figure rises to one in eight for women.
Cancer sucks, point blank. In between the trials of navigating appointments, stigmas, treatments and the rollercoaster of emotions, everyday life changes (like bras) heap up and culminate into a big pile of admin work. To alleviate some of the stress, we've rounded up the best brands to buy post-mastectomy bras in Australia.